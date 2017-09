NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of De Laura Drive, Friday evening.

According to Newport News police, the emergency call came in at 9:22 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. A person saw the victim stumbling in the area and called 911.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

