Sailor facing charges in Oceana jet fuel spill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor is now facing charges from a massive jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana.

The spill happened back in May. A fuel switch left in the wrong position caused 94,000 gallons to spill at the base.

Officials say 25,000 gallons of the fuel poured into nearby waterways.

The Navy has not released the name of the sailor. A spokesperson for the Navy confirmed that the sailor faces several charges, including dereliction of duty.

The cleanup effort cost more than $3.8 million. Dozens of people who lived nearby had to leave their homes.

