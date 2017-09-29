Redskins honor Oscar Smith head man with ‘Coach of the Week’ honor

Press Release Provided by Washington Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation announced today that Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake Public Schools) head football coach, Scott Johnson, has been named the Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine for the week of Sept. 25.

Following five seasons as an assistant coach, Johnson was recently promoted to head coach, inheriting a program that has seen a great deal of success over the past few years. “We are thrilled to have such an experienced head coach who models integrity and a strong work ethic for our student athletes,” said Principal Paul Joseph.

Currently, the Oscar Smith Tigers are 3-1, with their only loss coming to Florida powerhouse Vero Beach High School, 28-21. Since that loss earlier this season, Oscar Smith High School has won three straight games in shutout fashion, outscoring their opponents 140 – 0.

Athletic Director, Ray Collins, credits the program’s success to Johnson’s dependability and dedication to the school as a whole. “Coach [Johnson] is not just a guy who oversees the program,” said Collins. “He is in there doing all the things that go into making a great program. He is the first one to mentor a player or celebrate a player’s success. He leads by example by doing the work that people hate to do, doing laundry, cleaning the locker room, and showing his athletes the pride that he has in this school and in them.”

In terms of safety, Johnson spends a substantial amount of time teaching the fundamentals to his players, specifically proper tackling techniques. In addition to safety on the field, Johnson stresses safety off the field as well. He has started including yoga into his athletes’ workout regimens to help heal stress-related injuries and aid flexibility and core strength.

Collins ended by saying, “From an athletic director’s perspective, he is the model head coach. Scott is knowledgeable about his sport, passionate about his sport, dedicated to his players, stresses discipline and gives praise. His players and his staff would do anything for him.”

About Redskins High School Coach of the Week presented by Inova Sports Medicine

The High School Coach of the Week program is a league-wide initiative designed to recognize area high school football coaches who continuously demonstrate hard work and dedication to their football programs, the health and safety of their players, and who make a difference in their communities.

This season, in partnership with Inova Sports Medicine, the Redskins Charitable Foundation has convened a panel of local high school football media experts to provide nominations of deserving high school coaches for consideration and selection. Each coach chosen throughout the high school football season will receive a $2,000 donation from the Redskins Charitable Foundation to their football program and a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, Redskins President Bruce Allen and Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams, as well as other giveaway items from the Redskins Charitable Foundation and Inova Sports Medicine.

For more information on the Redskins High School Coach of the Week program or the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, visit http://www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or on Instagram @redskinsgiveback.