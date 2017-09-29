PRHA to hold news conference Friday afternoon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a news conference Friday afternoon about a paint loan program.

PRHA will be going into more detail about the Westbury Community Exterior Paint Loan Program.

The authority is also expected to give an update on mold at one of its house complexes.

10 On Your Side reported about the issues at Hamilton Place last month. PRHA officials said it has worked since 2012 to fix the issue.

The climate, hurricanes, broken equipment and tenant error have caused the mold growth.

Kara Dixon will be at Friday afternoon’s news conference. Look for updates tonight beginning at 4.