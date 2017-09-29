Portsmouth police investigate shooting on Mt. Vernon Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A preschool in Portsmouth was placed on lockdown for a little more than an hour as police investigated a shooting nearby.

Police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers were dispatched to Mt. Vernon Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Mt. Hermon Preschool was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted at 3 p.m.

The shooting victim is a man, and police said in another tweet that the extent of his injuries are not known.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.