CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held Friday in Chesapeake for a brand-new Navy Exchange.

Navy officials say the exchange at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex will be increased in size by more than 2,000 square feet.

Along with the ribbon-cutting, there will be outdoor vendors, food trucks, a car show and a DJ.

Officials say the new exchange was a $3 million project.