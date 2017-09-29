NAS Oceana hosting job fair for transitioning military, spouses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy says its looking to fill open fire, police and dispatch jobs through a job fair Friday at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Officials say the job fair will be open to transitioning military, spouses, and current/past federal employees with base access.

The fire and police positions are for Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The dispatch jobs are at the Regional Dispatch Center in Norfolk.

Friday’s job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say those interested in applying should bring the following:

Resume

Photo ID card

Social Security card

Certifications

High school diploma/GED or college transcripts

Three references or letters of recommendation (two professional, one personal)