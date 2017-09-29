Jury recommends life for man convicted of sexually abusing child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury in Virginia Beach recommended a life sentence for a man convicted of sexually abusing a child.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Brando Colon Jr., 28, was found guilty during a two-day trial this week. He was charged with forcible sodomy-victim under age 13, aggravated sexual battery, and indecent liberties.

Jurors recommended life plus 25 years in prison as well as a $20,000 — the maximum sentence.

The Commonwealth says Colon sexually molested a child he knew on a regular basis — sometimes multiple times a week — between May 1, 2015 and April 26, 2016.

Colon also showed a sexually explicit video to the child, according to the Commonwealth.

The child reported this abuse to a Child Protective Services caseworker.

Colon is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 5, 2018.