Inmate dies at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center passed away on Thursday.

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, James Baker, 66, was found lying unresponsive in his bed during the 8 a.m. cell inspection. Medical personnel attempted to revive Baker but he was pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m.

An autopsy found that he died from natural causes dealing with a heart condition.

An investigation found that there was no indication of foul play. Baker was not in medical distress leading up to his death. The Sheriff’s Office says he had breakfast that morning and was checked on by a deputy as part of normal rounds at 7:52 a.m.

Baker was booked into the VBCC in mid-September on charges of felony identity fraud, felony distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic and misdemeanor failure to appear.