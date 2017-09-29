Firefighter injured battling shed fire in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News firefighter was injured while battling a shed fire in the Newmarket section of the city overnight.

According to a news release from the Newport News Fire Dept., crews responded to the 600 block 72nd Street around 3:20 a.m. for a structure fire.

When they arrived they found a large detached shed in the backyard of a home on fire.

It took crews about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

A firefighter suffered a burn injury to their foot while battling the blaze.

Two nearby homes and two nearby cars sustained damage from exposure to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.