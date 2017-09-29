Deep Creek survives thriller against rival Indian River, stays undefeated

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – It was a return to the glory days of a storied rivalry, and may have marked the return of a one-time Chesapeake power. In a standing-room-only atmosphere, Deep Creek scored 15 unanswered points in the second half, and utilized a stifling defense to shut down an Indian River attack that scored 19 points through the first two quarters.

The Hornets’ sideline and their fan section erupted into a frenzy when the Braves missed a short field goal try for the tie with just :34 seconds remaining. Deep Creek, still unbeaten, survived for the 22-19 win.

“That’s part of the Deep Creek-Indian River rivalry, right there,” said Hornets head coach Andre Twine, who was out of breath after trying to out-run his over-joyed team. “Two teams fighting it out, (trying to stay) undefeated, and it went down to the last play.”