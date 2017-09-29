Second alarm called in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A second alarm was called for a fire at a two-story home in Norfolk Friday afternoon. Officials say the fire spread to an adjacent home.
Crews responded to the scene of a working fire on 29th Street around 2:30 p.m. This is the Park Place neighborhood.
Smoke from the fire could be seen on WAVY Tower Cam 10 in Portsmouth.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue took a man at the fire scene to the hospital, but officials say his medical condition was not related to the fire.
Norfolk 29th Street Fire
