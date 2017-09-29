Crews battle fire at single-story Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Chesapeake responded to a fire at a single-story home.

Capt. Scott Saunders of the Chesapeake Fire Department confirms the fire was at a home on Starboard Road, in the Ahoy Acres neighborhood.

Viewer video showed crews at the scene, with smoke rising from an area that looked like it was behind house. Images from the fire department showed part of the house damaged by fire.

The fire was brought under control 10:25 a.m., less than 30 minutes after crews arrived.

4000 blk of Starboard Rd pic.twitter.com/EVcLeUdhpW — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) September 29, 2017

It is unclear whether or not anyone was home. Stay tuned for updates.