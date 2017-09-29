Crews battle house fire in York County late Thursday night

YORK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews in York County battled a fire in the Creek Landing neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to dispatchers, firefighters responded to the 700 block of Schooner Blvd around 10:47 p.m. after getting reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived they found a two story home engulfed in flames, according to Sgt. Diaz. with the York County Sheriff’s office.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

One person was treated for exposure to smoke, according to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Safety.