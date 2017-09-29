CNU welcoming Gillespie, Northam for pre-election forum in October

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University will be hosting a gubernatorial forum with candidates Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam.

Their appearance will be during the Wason Center for Public Policy’s Pre-election Peninsular Insiders’ Breakfast event.

“The Peninsula Insiders’ Breakfast Series is geared towards educating business and community leaders about the variety of issues that impact the region, and particularly those issues considered by Richmond lawmakers,” center director, Quentin Kidd said.

Gillespie and Northam are vying to become the succeed Terry McAuliffe as Virginia’s next governor. Recent polling of likely voters showed Northam, the current lieutenant governor, with a 6-point lead over his Republican counterpart.

This forum will give the public the opportunity to hear the views of both candidates. The event is open to the public.

Next month’s forum being held at the Judy Wason Center for Public Policy on Oct. 18 from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.