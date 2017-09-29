Audience: Hunger Action Month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our audience today was from our three local foodbanks and they’re here with an action plan as we head into the holidays and beyond.

Food Bank of the Albemarle – Walk for Hunger on Saturday, October 7th

Taste 2.0 Virginia Beach is Sunday, October 15th

21st Annual Mayflower Marathon – November 17th

Connect, volunteer and get involved to help fight hunger…

You can call the Food Bank of the Albemarle, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Virginia Peninsula Foodbank by calling the numbers on your screen or visit LocalFoodbanks.org

And keep an eye out for the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon. We’ll be there and we hope to see you there too!