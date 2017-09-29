10 On Your Side answers calls for help from Puerto Rico

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More help is on the way to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, and it can not come quickly enough for many.

10 On Your Side answered a desperate email from a woman in Suffolk on Friday.

“As I wrote each word I cried. I don’t only cry for my parents I cry for everybody, I pray for the entire Puerto Rico,” says Acdminda Cintron.

Cintron is worried sick about her elderly parents. Her Dad is 84, and her Mom is 83 with dementia. The town where they would usually go to get food and supplies is in shambles. They live on a mountain and are basically trapped there.

Acdminda just had major surgery and is stuck on the couch she calls her parents every day When she does get a connection, it’s so bad she can only hear bits and pieces of what they are saying.

“They say that they feel like they are animals and they’re being abandoned,” she says.

She learned Friday afternoon that they hadn’t eaten since the night before when a woman across the street helped them with some yellow oats.

“And she grinds it, and she rolls it, into these long things and she fries them and then she puts mayonnaise and ketchup together and that’s what they eat,” Cintron says.

Two and a half hours away in San Juan, a group of tourists from Virginia Beach wait in long lines daily for supplies.

Kristen Ax traveled with a group of 13 for a wedding. She told 10 on Your Side, via text message, that two of them have lost their jobs. She’s already lost a week of pay and still doesn’t know when they can leave.

Meantime, Cintron worries for the worst if help doesn’t arrive to the mountain top soon.

“By the time they get up there, they’re going to find two corpse, that’s what my heart says, I cry every night,” she says.

10 On Your Side reached out directly to Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner as well as Operation Blessing Intentional. The charity organization arrived on the ground today.

Senator Kaine’s office told us if you haven’t been able to reach your loved one yet call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.

If you know someone who needs immediate help, like the Cintron’s, call Emergency Operations in Puerto Rico at 202-800-3133 or click here for a map with emergency contact by region.

You an also reach out to Kaine’s office at 804-771-2221. His staff told us they can help contact the agencies that are coordinating federal support for Puerto Rico.