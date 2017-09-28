USS Wasp rescues two from downed aircraft in Caribbean

By Published: Updated:
160625-N-QM905-129 NORFOLK (June 25, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shelby Tucker/Released)

CARIBBEAN — The US Navy is reporting that the USS Wasp rescued two civilians from a downed aircraft on Thursday.

The Navy says that the ship was contacted by the French Coast Guard about a Cessna, with two people aboard, going down off the coast of Dominica. The Wasp then launched a helicopter recuse team and recovered both people.

The Wasp left Naval Station Norfolk in August to be forward-deployed in Japan.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.