USS Wasp rescues two from downed aircraft in Caribbean

CARIBBEAN — The US Navy is reporting that the USS Wasp rescued two civilians from a downed aircraft on Thursday.

#BREAKING: #USSWasp rescues two civilians from downed civilian aircraft in Caribbean. More to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) September 28, 2017

The Navy says that the ship was contacted by the French Coast Guard about a Cessna, with two people aboard, going down off the coast of Dominica. The Wasp then launched a helicopter recuse team and recovered both people.

The Wasp left Naval Station Norfolk in August to be forward-deployed in Japan.

There is no other information at this time.

