Two area schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

HAMPTON ROAD, Va. (WAVY) – Two area schools were part of seven Virginia schools recognized as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools, chosen by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Chesapeake’s Hickory High and James City County’s Stonehouse Elementary were chosen for the program that honors private and public K-12 schools that are either academically superior or that demonstrate dramatic gains in student achievement, according to a Virginia Department of Education release.

Congressman Donald McEachin released the following statement congratulating Hickory High:

“I am so pleased to announce that Hickory High School was named a Blue Ribbon school. Their academics and their work for students to succeed are outstanding. To receive such a designation, I know this means that the administration, the staff, the teachers and the students all work very hard and cooperatively to produce success. I offer my profound congratulations.”

“These schools show that excellence is possible regardless of the type of communities they serve,” Superintendent of Public Administration Steven R. Staples said. “The teachers, principals, support staff and students at each school are to be congratulated for their hard work and success.”

Either public or private schools can be honored, and are selected by one of two criteria: performance on state assessments, or in the case of private schools, performance on national standardized tests and high school graduation rates; or performance in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years while increasing graduation rates for each subgroup, according to the release.

The five other Virginia public schools that received the recognition were: Midway Elementary in Dinwiddie County, Emerick Elementary in Loudoun County, Mountain View Elementary in Rockbridge County, Union Hall Elementary in Pittsylvania County and Trinity School at Mountain View, a private school in Falls Church.

All of 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during a conference and awards ceremony Nov. 6-7 in Washington, D.C.