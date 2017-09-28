Toddler accidentally shoots self in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the 200 block of Gallery Court, Thursday evening.

The NNPD says that the emergency call came in at 7:42 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, the father of the child said he was downstairs of the home when the child found a gun upstairs. The child then defeated the safety and accident shot himself.

The father then took the child to a neighbor’s house, where first-aid was used until the arrival of medical personnel.

The child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

