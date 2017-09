NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they have made an arrest for an August shooting.

Dimair Jones, 18, was wanted for a shooting on Old Colonial Way the afternoon of August 8 that injured a 38-year-old man.

Jones is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the shooting.

Police say Jones also had a warrant on file for failure to appear on a felony offense.