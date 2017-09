SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed into a building Thursday afternoon in Isle of Wight County.

According to Smithfield Police, the driver told them she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Images from the scene show the red SUV crashed through a brick wall at Ringo’s Donuts in the 1200 block of South Church.

No word if the driver was injured, but police did say the driver will not face charges.