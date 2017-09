SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews are working to help a skydiver who got stuck in a tree Thursday morning in Suffolk.

Spokesman Tim Kelly says the skydiver, a man, was not injured. This happened off Meadow Country Road, near the Suffolk Executive Airport.

Kelly says the roadway in the immediate area is closed as they work to get them out of the tree.

Suffolk police and rescue personnel are on scene, along with Chesapeake police.