Special Report: Managing Mental Illness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A growing number of inmates suffer from some form of mental illness.

They get treatment in jail, but what happens when they are released?

When they leave jail, they’re often given just the clothes they were wearing at the time they were arrested. No money, no housing, no transportation; and worse: no medication.

It’s up to the inmate to find help. And without it, experts say, those inmates are at a higher risk for re-offending.

Officials at the Hampton Roads Regional jail are testing a new program aimed at bridging that gap, and setting up help before an inmate is released.

“It’s needed. Without this they’re going to go and be placed on the street.,” said Kathie Moore, peer specialist at the jail. “Because of their mental illness they’re not going to know where to go, how to survive. So they’re going to offend and come right back.”

The program could be in jeopardy, just as its starting to be successful.

