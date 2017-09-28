Silver Alert for N.C. man last seen in Chesapeake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Thursday evening.

Officials are asking to be on the lookout for Billy Joe Price, 48, who is believed to be suffering from dementia. Price went missing from the 1700 block of Winslow Street in Elizabeth City. He was last seen in the Gilmerton Bridge area of Chesapeake.

Price is possibly traveling in a red 2004 Toyota truck with Virginia license plate: A60507543

If you have seen Price, or know of his whereabouts, please call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 338-2191.