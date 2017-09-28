Shipyard holding career fair at TCC next month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Production skill trades will a point of emphasis in a job fair Norfolk Naval Shipyard is holding next month.

Shipyard officials say representatives from major departments at NNSY — as well as Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia — will be on hand at the job fair.

The shipyard is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees over the next 12 months to bolster its workforce to almost 11,000.

Officials say this will be its most employees since the early 1990’s. They are looking to hire for several positions, including contract specialists, machinists, welders, welding engineers and marine machinery mechanics

The job fair is being held at the Tidewater Community College Portsmouth Campus on Oct. 14.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be prepared to be interviewed by shipyard representatives.

Officials say the shipyard may make job offers on the spot to eligible candidates. More information on the fair can be found here.