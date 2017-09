PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the population of Hampton Roads growing, seniors can have a hard time driving to appointments, treatments, therapy and more. Barbara Smith, owner of Tidewater Medical Transport, stopped by to tell us how her company helps seniors navigate Hampton Roads.

Tidewater Medical Transport

24-Hour Ambulance

Basic and Advanced Services

(757) 399-0999

TMTAmbulance.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Tidewater Medical Transport