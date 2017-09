COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday morning in Courtland.

Southampton County dispatch says the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a Food Lion on Route 58.

The sheriff’s office and fire department have responded to the scene.

Dispatch says the fire is now out. A wrecker is on scene about to move the tractor-trailer.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.