Conditions in OBX to quickly improve as Maria races east

WAVES, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — Maria has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves out to sea in the Atlantic.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds decreased Thursday morning to near 70 mph with little change in strength expected over the next two days.

Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico and lashed North Carolina’s Outer Banks with high water, is centered about 275 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving east-northeast at 8 mph.

In North Carolina, officials expected conditions to improve quickly on the Outer Banks as Maria races east, so schools can reopen, sand can be removed from roads and the ferries that provide access to Ocracoke Island can begin running again.

Maria moves well away from the region today, though her effects in the form of strong rip currents will persist north of Cape Lookout! pic.twitter.com/6QvUwgFPHi — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 28, 2017

The threat for rip currents is expected to remain Thursday, even with the storm well offshore. Maria is expected to become nontropical later in the weak as it quickly moves away.

WAVY News contributed to this report.