Marcus Vick sentenced to probation for drug charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Marcus Vick pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge in Newport News Circuit Court on September 26.

Vick was sentenced to five years, with five years suspended, for possession of a schedule I or II drug. He will serve one year of supervised probation.

Vick was arrested in October 2016 after police received a drug complaint.

According to police, an officer smelled marijuana coming from an apartment on Radius Way. The odor got stronger after a man, later identified as Vick, opened the apartment door. Officers detained Vick and four others inside the apartment. It was later determined that the apartment was Vick’s.

According to an arrest warrant, an officer found a small bag of “Molly” and a bag of suspected crack cocaine in Vick’s room.

Vick is due back in a Norfolk courtroom for the same charge in late October.