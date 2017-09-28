JCC man indicted for murder in infant daughter’s death

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with child abuse in his infant daughter’s death has been indicted for murder.

Bryan Timothy Arruda was originally charged this past May after emergency crews responded to a home for a report of an injured infant.

Arruda’s daughter, Emery Alaine Arruda, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Authorities say Aurrda was home alone with the infant when she was injured.

Arruda was indicted Sept. 20 for murder by a grand jury, court records show. He had previously been indicted for felony child abuse.

Aurrda is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 6.