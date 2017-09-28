Isle of Wight sheriff to discuss ‘major developments’ in double homicide

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight Sheriff Mark Marshall says he will be discussing “major developments” in a double homicide case.

Marshall addressed the media earlier this week, saying it appears the murders of 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her son, 58-year-old Kenneth Starnes, happened last Friday.

Deputies were called out to a home on Ennisdale Drive for a possible burglary, and found that the two had been shot multiple times.

Marshall said Monday all family members were ruled out as having responsibility in the murders.

Deputies and Suffolk police are looking for two missing vehicles owned by the Starnes — a 2010 gray Ford F-150 with Virginia plates KFJ-6882 and a 2001 beige or gold Chrysler van with Virginia handicap plates M4354.

The minivan could have damage to the driver’s side mirror, possibly with gold Duct tape on it.

The van also has a white bumper sticker that could help identify it. Marshall said Monday it is fundamental to the investigation that these vehicles are located.

It is unclear what developments Marshall will be discussing in Thursday’s news conference.

Investigators are asking anyone with information into this crime to please call the Isle of Wight/Smithfield/Windsor Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

