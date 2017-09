PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Bob Hirasawa from Farm Fresh Supermarkets brought the fall menu with an amazing and tender Braised Beef Short Ribs with an Autumn Vegetable Medley. He also showed off some tasty Baked goods and sweets from the Bakery.

Farm Fresh Supermarkets

Find your nearest location at FarmFreshSupermarkets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Farm Fresh Supermarkets.