Federal disability discrimination lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against Norfolk Southern Corporation for accusations of unlawful employment practices.

The complaint, filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, states that since 2008, at their facilities in Pittsburgh, Norfolk Southern failed to hire job applicants, or medically disqualified employees based on their actual disabilities, records of disability, or because they were regarded as disabled.

The lawsuit continues to state that Norfolk Southern also denied reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities, used unlawful disability-related examinations and used job qualification standards that screened out people with disabilities.

The EEOC filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit seeks back pay, reinstatement, losses from unemployment, job search expenses and medical expenses, among other things.