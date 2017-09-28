Family, friends of Ashanti Billie planning to search tonight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Friends and family of a missing Virginia Beach woman plan to search tonight for clues in her disappearance.

Ashanti Billie was last seen driving on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for work. Billie was heading to work at Blimpe’s Subs on the base, but she never made it.

Billie also never made it college classes she was supposed to attend that day.

Hours after Billie vanished, police found her cell phone right here in a dumpster a couple of miles from her job.

Searchers say they’re hitting the streets looking for clues that might lead them to her.

This week, the FBI released new video showing Billie’s Mini Cooper entering and leaving the base on Sept. 18. Investigators discovered her abandoned mini cooper five says later in Ocean View.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads them to Billie’s location. Blimpie’s says it is matching that reward.

If you have any information about Billlie’s disappearance, call the FBI.