NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The charges against a mother and son accused in a scuffle that injured a longtime Norfolk wrestling coach have been dismissed.

Christy Joy Kieschnick and her juvenile son were charged in May for an assault attack of Ken Whitley.

The charges against the two were dropped in court Thursday, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports. The judge dismissed the charges because there was too much he said/she said in the case.

