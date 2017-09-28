BraHaHa celebrates 10 years, raises over $1M in Breast Cancer fight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breast cancer is no laughing matter, but for the last decade Chesapeake Regional Medical center has been saving lives using a little humor.

The BraHaHa is celebrating its 10th year with a couple of new twists. This year, local artists are busting out their best designs. From a bra with a flushing toilet, to one made of bent butter knives, they are helping spread the word about mammograms.

“All of the money raised goes to breast health exams and mammograms for people who are uninsured or under insured in Hampton Roads,” says Tricia Hardy of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

The event started in 2008 as a way to promote the opening of Chesapeake Regional’s Breast Center. Ten years later, it’s raised over $1 million.

The money raised has even been enough to buy a mobile mammogram unit that goes to businesses and community events. Funds raised last year alone paid for 100 mammograms; seven of those women needed biopsies and one was diagnosed with cancer.

Now that woman has the chance to fight and, god willing, to join the growing number of survivors.

The models this year will be breast cancer survivors which will be a really neat twist,” says Hardy.

Also this year you could take home a bra for the right price. Some will be auctioned off in the hopes they will be displayed throughout the community as a constant reminder for women to take care of their breast health.

The event at the MacArthur Center features food, a silent auction and a runway show of the winning bras. It’s happening Sunday October 1 from 7 – 9 p.m.

For tickets go to brahaha.org