Bomb threat called into Elizabeth City Days Inn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police responded to a bomb threat being called into the Days Inn in the 300 block of Hughes Boulevard, Thursday evening.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says that around 6 p.m. a person called the hotel saying that there was a bomb in the building. Officers arrived to the scene and evacuated the hotel.

A bomb team from the Currituck Sheriff’s Office searched the hotel and did not find any explosive devices.

All guests were then allowed back into their rooms.

Police ask if you know anything about this incident, to please call the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.