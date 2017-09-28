Audience: Olde Towne Zombie Pub Crawl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Portsmouth Humane Society. They came by to tell us about their Olde Towne Zombie Pub Crawl next month.

Restaurants participating include: Baron’s Pub, Legend Brewery, 619 Cantina, Mannino’s Italian Bistro, Fish n Slips, Bier Garden, Gosport Tavern, Griff’s Tavern, Humboldt Steel, Longboards, Guads, Stellar Wine, Facenda’s and Roger Browns.

Olde Towne Zombie Pub Crawl

Saturday, October 14

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Olde Towne Portsmouth

Registration & Information:

(757) 397-6004

PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org