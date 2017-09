PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Aging in Place” is something we want to do for ourselves or our family members for as long as possible. Owner and President of Hampton Roads Mobility Charlie Trapani stopped by to talk about how they can make aging in place a reality.

Hampton Roads Mobility

2806 Build America Drive

Hampton

(757) 276-5045

HamptonRoadsMobility.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hampton Roads Mobility