AG Herring attends meeting of Hampton Roads heroin working group

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark Herring gave remarks Thursday morning at a meeting of a Hampton Roads group that was formed to address the opioid crisis.

The group brings together government officials, police, the medical professionals and others to come up with community-driving solutions. Herring worked with U.S. Attorney Dana Boente to form the group last year.

They gathered Thursday at the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center for a quarterly meeting, where Herring gave a speech.

Kara Dixon will have a full report on the meeting tonight at 4.