Active Adult Rental Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some seniors are opting out of owning a home and looking at renting active senior apartments such as the brand new Overture Virginia Beach. Chris Reckling visited the new and amazing community and spoke with Kendall Carre and Harley Handy about why 62 and over rental communities are something for seniors to think about.

Overture Virginia Beach

3317 Ocean Shore Ave.

Virginia Beach

(757) 355-6565

OvertureVirginiaBeach.com

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Overture Virginia Beach