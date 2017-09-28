2 plead guilty in York case involving concealment of od’ed victim

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two people have pleaded guilty Thursday in a case involving hiding the victim of an overdose.

Dylan Wright and Rachael Walters both pleaded guilty to unlawful concealment of a dead body in York Circuit Court. Both were also facing a charge of false report/summons to law enforcement, but those charges were dropped.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said in July 2016 that a body was found in the roadway on Theatre Road. It was later determined that 19-year-old Michael Sincoskie died of an overdose.

Both will be sentenced January 2018.