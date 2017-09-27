PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — The cries for help are getting louder in Puerto Rico. 10 On Your Side spoke with a Newport News resident whose sister and brother-in-law are trapped on the hurricane ravaged island.

Helen and Rocky Teal are Virginia tourists trapped in Puerto Rico. They went to the island on an anniversary trip and were forced to evacuate the resort they were staying in as Maria approached. Luckily, they have a friend they stayed with who lives on the island.

Tuesday night they texted a message to Leslie Jarvis in Newport News. The message says, in part, that they were, “Hanging in there, Working on getting transportation to the airport Oct 2.”

Jarvis says that is the soonest they could book a flight. She also told 10 On Your Side her sister already paid $250 cash to get to the San Juan airport, but turned around and left because she didn’t feel safe.

The airport is sweltering, water is scarce and people are standing in long lines for flights that are few and far between.

10 On Your Side talked with Senator Tim Kaine about the dire situation.

“The key for Puerto Rico is to get the airport up and running in a more robust capacity as soon as we can FEMA is directing that effort,” says Senator Kaine.

Kaine expressed worry that Congress does not seem to have the same sense of urgency about getting relief to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as they did for Florida and Texas.

“Puerto Rico especially has really high per capita military service these are extremely patriotic individuals when it comes to volunteering for the military, and it would be very unfair for us to treat these Americans as second class citizens when it comes to providing aid,” says Kaine.

Some say a shipping law called the Jones Act is preventing gasoline and other supplies from getting to those in need. The Trump Administration denied a request from several senators yesterday to waive the shipping restrictions that were recently waived for Florida and Texas.

The administration says the ports in Puerto Rico are too damaged and it would not help. Senator Kaine says he has directed staff to look into the matter.