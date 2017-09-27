VBFD wants to partner with Fort Story to reduce response times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It takes firefighters about eight minutes to arrive at emergencies on the North End of the Oceanfront, between 40th and 86th streets.

That’s too long for Chief Dave Hutcheson.

Under a new partnership with Fort Story and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Hutcheson believes response times could be cut in half – under four minutes.

The proposal still needs to be approved by the city council.

The plans include hiring 15 new city firefighters and promoting three fire captains to be stationed at an existing fire department on the base.

Fort Story is positioned between the Shore Drive corridor and the North End, an area firefighters responded to more than 600 times last year.

“There’s a need there,” said Hutcheson. “We are trying to get to any call we have in under four minutes, so that’s a big difference when you talk about someone drowning, or you are talking about a house that’s on fire or someone having a heart attack.”

The two closest locations are Station 11 at 17th Street and Station 1 on Shore Drive near North Great Neck Road. Both stations are roughly three to four miles from the North End.

Homeowners stand to benefit, too, because Hutcheson says homes closer to fire stations receive a better insurance rating on a scale from 1-10. He says the lower the number the lower the premium.

“The North End is still at a 10. Once we put our engine on that base then we will drop to a 2, so that will be a savings.”

Martin Waranch, a member of the North End Civic League, has lived on 66th Street for 25 years.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Waranch, who believes the new station will give his neighbors some piece of mind. “Distance is time. Time is money when the fire is burning, so it makes a lot of sense.”

Hutcheston says the city first identified the need for a North End fire station in 2001, but the property cost at the Oceanfront is high. He say a current estimate shows it would cost between $6-$15 million to build a new facility on a two-acre plot of land.

The proposal to place city firefighters on base would be much cheaper, he says. The plans does not require the city to buy land or build a new station.

“I think this a no-brainer,” said Mayor Will Sessoms, who listened to the pitch at a city council work session on Tuesday evening.

The city estimates the cost to start-up operations on Fort Story at $900,000. More than $600,000 of that money is to pay for salary and benefits for 15 new firefighters.

If the city council approves of the plan, Hutcheson says he wants to hire the new candidates by November and begin operations in May.

“You really can’t have too much protection,” said Waranch.