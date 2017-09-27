USS Oak Hill sailor set for trial in bomb threat case

Related Coverage Sailor charged in connection with series of Naval bomb threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Navy sailor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he made six bomb threats in August involving local bases and ships.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Allante Arrington, 24, said nothing to 10 On Your Side as he entered federal court in Norfolk.

Related Coverage: Norfolk Naval Bomb Threats

Federal prosecutors say he phoned in five bomb threats on August 2nd, and then made another call two weeks later.

Arrington is charged with threatening Naval Station Norfolk, J.E.B. Little Creek and three ships – the USS Whidbey Island, the Gunston Hall, and the Oak Hill.

He pleaded not guilty and has a trial date in late November.

Each of the six charges carries a maximum sentence of ten years.