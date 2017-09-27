Tasty Food, Oceanfront Swag & Music in Portsmouth

Saturday, September 30: Brew ‘N Que (and Oysters Too) @ Sunset Beach Resort

Get out to Cape Charles this weekend for some tasty eats and treats this Saturday! The Brew ‘N’ Que (and Oysters Too!) event is happening this weekend at Sunset Beach Resort. Enjoy one of the best sunsets around all while tasting some of THE best Bar B que, oysters and brews Virginia has to offer. Event- goers will also receive unlimited tastings, live music and if you stick around for the after party… there will be an epic corn hole tournament with cash prizes. The weekend festivities kick off Saturday at noon and continue until 4pm at Sunset Beach Resort in Cape Charles. Wristbands are $50 dollars for ages 21 and up!

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1: Neptune Festival @ The Ocean Front

The Neptune Festival is coming this Saturday – Sunday and it’s taking over the Oceanfront! The Arts & Craft Show will feature over 240 artisans displaying handmade items from paintings and sculptures, to photography and glass work. This is the 44th anniversary for the festival that celebrates beach life and it’s going to be amazing. Mosey your way through the tents and displays and find a piece of the show to bring home with you! Come out to Neptune Festival This Friday through Sunday at the Oceanfront. The event is free to all and times vary- visit hrscene.com for more info.

Friday, September 29: Dan + Shay @ Portsmouth Pavilion

Country music fans, get excited, because Dan + Shay are headed to the Portsmouth Pavilion this Friday! They will perform hits from their sophomore album “Obsessed” featuring one of music’s biggest hits “From the Ground Up.” The duo’s first country record debuted at Number 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart. Now, Dan and Shay are bringing their hugely popular country music show to Portsmouth Pavilion. Get your tickets to this intimate showcase happening Friday. Doors open at 7 PM.