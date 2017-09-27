Suspect wanted in Bertie County armed robbery

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, Tyquan Jaquavious Lee, 19, came into the sweepstakes business in the 101 Business Center, pulled a gun on an employee and demanded money.

The sheriff’s office has obtained warrants for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee is 5’11, 160 pounds with brown eyes and short black dreads. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows his whereabouts please contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.