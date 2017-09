PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody, Wednesday evening.

The Portsmouth Police Department is attempting to find 30-year-old Clifton S. Green.

Green is 5’11” and weights 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you know of his whereabouts please call 911 immediately.