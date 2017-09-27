Police searching for suspect using fraudulent credit card

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police Department is looking for a suspect using a fraudulent credit card at local stores August 28.

Around 1:00 p.m. the individual used the credit card at Target and Walmart Neighborhood Market to purchase iTunes cards, gift cards and other merchandise, according to a James City County Police Department press release.

The same individual used the same card later that day at Patrick Henry Mall between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m.

The individual was seen in surveillance footage wearing a red Atlanta Falcons baseball hat.

If you are able to identify this individual or know who may be involved, please contact Investigator Bill Gibbs at 757-259-5164 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

